Justin Bieber gives new glimpses of his 5-month-old son, Jack

Justin Bieber is settling into dad life as he gives fans another rare peek at his 5-month-old son, Jack.

The “Stay” singer, 30, shared a carousel of images Jan. 21 on Instagram that showed him enjoying time in chilly weather with his wife, model Hailey Bieber, 28, and their little boy.

In one sweet shot, the Canadian pop star is seen bundled up in a coat and winter hat as he holds Jack in a baby harness on his chest. Only the back of Jack's bare head, which already boasts a few strands of hair, is visible in the pic.

The singer shared an additional pic in his Instagram stories that appears to be a close-up of him holding Jack in his tattooed arms. In that image, only one side of Jack’s head and one of his little ears can be seen.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in September 2018, have shared only a handful of glimpses of their first child in the months since his arrival. None of the images have shown Jack's face.

The couple welcomed baby Jack in August 2024.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin Bieber captioned a photo of his newborn son's foot in Hailey Bieber's hand.

Hailey Bieber reposted her husband’s announcement in her Instagram stories, adding a teddy bear and light blue heart emoji.

The two announced they were expecting on May 2024.

Less than two weeks later, Justin Bieber shared photos of his wife posing in clothes that showed off her baby bump.

One photo showed the model cradling her pregnant belly while dressed in a black sheer top, leather jacket and blue jeans. In another, she wore a white crop top while posing next to her husband.

He captioned the images, “They wish baby, they wish.”

