Singer Sean Kingston and his mother found guilty of fraud

Singer Sean Kingston and his mother were found guilty in a $1 million federal fraud trial in Broward County, Florida.

After three and a half hours of deliberations on Friday, the jury found 35-year-old Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, Janice Turner, guilty of all counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Turner was remanded into federal custody, where she will remain until her sentencing. Kingston will be confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring, and must post a surety bond of a home valued at $500,000 and $200,000 in cash.

Kingston and Turner will be sentenced on July 11.

The trial began Monday and closing arguments were delivered Friday after Kingston decided not to testify on his behalf. He had previously told the judge he wanted to speak his truth.

Kingston was arrested in California back in May 2024, the same day Turner was arrested during a raid on the Southwest Ranches mansion where the singer lived.

Arrest warrants said Kingston, Turner and others defrauded multiple businesses, including a jeweler, a luxury furniture maker, a high-end auto dealer and a company that specializes in TV and entertainment systems.

Prosecutors said they purchased the items using fraudulent documents including bank wires and payment transfers, then kept or tried to keep the items despite not paying.

The total value of the items obtained exceeded $1 million, prosecutors said.

A Fort Lauderdale-based jeweler testified at the trial that he was fired and lost his credibility after the singer and his mother falsified a wire transfer for a $285,000 Audemars Piguet perpetual calendar watch.

Turner took the stand on Thursday and admitted to sending fake wires from her bank account to pay people, but said that it was all to protect her son from being taken advantage of.

Turner said she handles all of her son’s business transactions and admitted to sending fake bank wires from her bank account to make payments for her son.

The mother said Kingston had been taken advantage of in the past and said the fake documents and fake wires were her way of protecting her son from scammers and giving her time to investigate the people they did business with.

Turner told jurors that the jewelry and luxury cars were necessary as part of maintaining Kingston’s image as an entertainer.

Defense attorneys argued that prosecutors have no evidence that the mother and son had the intent to defraud, also saying that some of the alleged victims got their money or merchandise back.

Prosecutors said Kingston and his mother took advantage of special treatment afforded to celebrities to avoid paying for luxury items.