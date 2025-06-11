Josh Duhamel surprises local firefighters after playing one onscreen

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Josh Duhamel is highlighting the heroes in his community.

The "Transformers" star surprised the firefighters at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 88 with a donation of $20,000 and a Bobcat utility vehicle (UTV) in recognition of their service to their community, particularly during the devastating wildfires earlier this year.

“I'm so proud and grateful for the work our firefighters do in this town,” he told E! News’ Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. “I think anybody who lives here understands how important they are to this community.”

Having played a firefighter in the 2012 thriller "Fire With Fire," the actor has long held the profession in high esteem — though he was quick to note that the real-life heroes are in a league of their own.

“Anytime you can meet the guys who do the actual deed, it helps you,” he explained. “Playing a firefighter isn't quite actually fighting fire, so yes, I do learn from these guys. I really do admire them so much in the work that they do, so any chance I get to support them, I take that seriously.”

That’s why Duhamel, a 2025 Brand Ambassador for the global equipment company, jumped at the opportunity to support his local fire station and its staff.

“I've been working with Bobcat now for six years or more, and they're always looking to do things to help communities big or small,” he continued. “Anything that they can do to help these tremendous, heroic firefighters get the job done, keep people safe and prevent these things from spreading any further than they can.”

And the opportunity to give back has proven to be fulfilling for Duhamel, as well.

“I just want to keep doing things that give me a purpose,” he shared. “I feel like I always have to be building something. If I'm not building something, I'm kind of lost.”