Josh Duggar's Sister Jana Is Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Minor

Jana Duggar, the eldest daughter of "19 Kids and Counting's" Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to court documents filed with the Washington County District Court in Arkansas and obtained by E! News on Friday, Dec. 10, the 31-year-old "Counting On" alum was cited with the misdemeanor on Sept. 9. Her attorney, Gregory F. Payne, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf on Sept. 23.

A citation from the Tontitown Police Department did not provide details into what led authorities to charge Jana, though the document stated that she was cited around 3:01 p.m. at her home in Springdale, Ark.

A court date has been scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.

E! News has reached out to the Duggar family and Jana's attorney for comment, but hasn't heard back.

News of Jana's legal drama comes just a day after her older brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in an Arkansas court. His attorneys told E! News they plan to seek an appeal.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

In a statement provided to E! News after the verdict, Jim Bob and Michelle said, "This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]."

"As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children," they added. "In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."

Josh was arrested on April 29 and accused by authorities of using his desktop computer at his used car lot in Springdale to download child sexual abuse material from the Internet multiple times over the course of three days in May 2019. He pleaded not guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography at an arraignment a day following his arrest.

The Duggar family appeared on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" from 2008 to 2015, when the show was canceled after a decade-old police report surfaced in which Josh was accused of molesting five underage girls while they slept. At the time, Josh issued a public apology for his "wrongdoing" and his younger sisters, Jessa and Jill, later stepped forward as two of his victims.

"Counting On," a spin-off of the family's reality series starring Josh's younger siblings, premiered in late 2015. The show, which featured Jana as one of its main stars, ran for 11 seasons before it was canceled this July, two months after Josh's arrest.