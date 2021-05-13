John Mulaney Is Dating Olivia Munn After Anna Marie Tendler Breakup: Reports

John Mulaney wasn't single for long.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum, 38, is dating actress Olivia Munn, 40, multiple outlets reported on Thursday, May 13. The news comes just three days after Mulaney's rep told Page Six that he was breaking up with his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.

A source close to Mulaney told People that he met Munn at church and their relationship is new.

In December 2020, the comedian entered a rehab center to help with his addiction, according to multiple outlets. At the time, Munn showed her support on Twitter, writing, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

Mulaney told Esquire in 2019 that he gave up cocaine and alcohol in 2005, adding that he's been sober ever since.

After reportedly completing his 60-day stint in February 2021, he returned to the stage this week for his first show. He gave a performance at City Winery in New York on Monday, May 10, which Rolling Stone senior editor David Fear called "Remarkably raw, vulnerable, personal." He said the jokester spent 90 minutes "mostly processing his intervention and rehab experience" and quoted Mulaney as saying, "When I'm alone, I realize I'm with the person who tried to kill me."

The same day as the gig, Mulaney and Tendler confirmed their divorce.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler told Page Six through her spokesperson. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

The "Big Mouth" actor married the artist in 2014 in Boiceville, New York.

Munn, who previously dated newly-engaged football pro Aaron Rodgers, has publicly revealed that she is a big fan of Mulaney's.

"We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?" "The Rook" actress recalled to HuffPost Live in 2015. "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like 'So you having fun?'"

She shared, "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

Munn said she emailed him afterward but never heard back, joking, "I might've got the wrong email... That's what I tell myself."

It seems they finally found a way to get in touch.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.