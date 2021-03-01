John Mayer Responds to Criticism From Taylor Swift Fans After Joining TikTok

John Mayer is learning that TikTok users have no problem with saying what they need to say.

The 43-year-old musician joined the video platform and shared his first two posts on Monday, March 1, and it's safe to assume the response is not quite what he might have hoped.

His initial video showed the star appearing to struggle with understanding the popular app. "Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?" Mayer asked before finally managing to figure it out.

A few hours later, the "Say" vocalist shared footage of himself engaged in an imagined conversation as he reluctantly nodded his head and unsuccessfully tried to squeeze a word in edgewise while pretending to absorb endless criticism.

He added the caption, "POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out."

A look at the comments section for the first post makes it clear as to why he would have filmed the second video. Indeed, the comments include a barrage of negative feedback from users, many who appear to be Taylor Swift fans critical of John's rumored relationship from years ago with the 31-year-old "You Belong With Me" star.

Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriends

Swift and Mayer were rumored to have dated in 2009 and 2010 but never confirmed a relationship. Fans have interpreted Taylor's song "Dear John," from her 2010 album "Speak Now," to be a scathing account of their time together, and indeed many of the comments on Mayer's TikTok post are lyrics from that song.

One individual commented, "we will never forget what you did to our girl taylor."

Another user wrote, "this was not the right app to join, john ... #dearjohn." A different person shared, "Tiktok knew what they were doing by putting this on every Taylor Swift stans FYP."

One user appeared to sum up the sentiment for outsiders by writing, "I knew exactly what was coming when I opened the comments hello swifties."

For his part, Mayer appears to have come to terms with feedback about his past relationships. During an interview last month with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy," the "Waiting on the World to Change" performer revealed he would secretly be "jazzed" if his exes still composed songs about him.