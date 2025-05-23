Joe Jonas details ‘scary' dating experience after divorce

Originally appeared on E! Online

Joe Jonas was a little hesitant to catch the lovebug after his divorce.

After splitting from Sophie Turner in 2024, the Jonas Brothers singer admitted he had a hard time getting back out in the dating world. However, he did, and he got some sound advice from a potential love interest.

“I was seeing somebody at the time and I was kind of having this idea of dating again,” Jonas said on Facebook’s TalkShop Live May 21. “It was really scary and intimidating and love takes different shapes and forms. I was rediscovering what that was.”

Jonas — who shares kids Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2 with Turner — admitted that the person he was dating offered a sound piece of advice.

“And this person kinda comically, sarcastically was like. ‘It’s only love,’” the 35-year-old recalled. “And I was like, ‘Okay it’s a big deal to me. And a big deal to them. But it’s okay to take a leap of faith and just try again and just put yourself out there.'”

As a result, Jonas — who was briefly linked to model Stormi Bree for five months after his divorce — said the conversation inspired his song “Only Love” off his latest solo album "Music for People Who Believe In Love."

And Jonas detailed why the track was too personal to share with his brothers and bandmates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

“I keep seeing my own life when I hear it,” the “Burnin’ Up” singer recalled telling his brothers. “And I’m seeing that person that I’m seeing. And I just don’t know if I want to change any of the lyrics to what you’re going through.”

Amid their split, Jonas wasn’t the only person to speak about the end of their four-year marriage. Turner, who reportedly split from boyfriend Peregrine Pearson in April, previously opened up about the impact the divorce had on her.

"I'm going through a legal process right now where I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad," Turner told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Oct. 30. "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."