Joe Jonas officiates wedding on stage during Jonas Brothers concert

Joe Jonas can now add wedding officiant to his resume.

During a Jonas Brothers concert in Anaheim, Calif. Wednesday night, Jonas paused the concert to have two star-struck lovers tie the knot on stage!

"Ladies and gentlemen, we are gathered here today, mostly for a wedding, but also a concert," Jonas said to a cheering crowd.

Turns out, the now-married couple were not just two fans granted the wedding of their dreams as the bride is the band's percussionist, Molly Lopresti. Lopresti had told the Jonas Brothers that she could not go on tour with them because she planned to marry her fiancé, Nick Shirm.

"Now, of course, we said let's figure this out, we got to help them out in some way," Jonas told the crowd. "If only we had an ordained minister on this tour. Oh, wait. So I have this great honor."

Once the couple and Joe Jonas finished the ceremony, the Jonas Brothers had one more surprise up their sleeve. They played for the couple a song so they could have their first dance as husband and wife on stage.

The viral vows come amid Jonas' divorce from "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, who he shares two kids with. The former couple have sparred over custody of their two kids, and have reached a temporary deal to keep them in New York as the divorce gets settled.

As for Turner, she has been seen out with her friend and one-time fling of Jonas, Taylor Swift. A move one public relations expert called "one of the best PR moves ever," according to TODAY.

