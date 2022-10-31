Joe Jonas' Brother Trolls Him With Taylor Swift Couples Costume

Frankie Jonas hit a bit too close to home with his Halloween costume this year.

The 22-year-old took shots at one of his older brothers via a couples costume with his girlfriend, Anna Olson. While Frankie Jonas dressed up as his brother Joe Jonas, Olson dressed up as the singer’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The couple re-created a moment from the band’s 2009 movie “Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience,” when Swift appeared on stage with the Jonas Brothers during their Burnin’ Up Tour to perform her hit song “Should’ve Said No" as a duet with Joe Jonas.

Frankie Jonas donned a black t-shirt embellished with “Burnin Up,” which resembled the same shirt his brother had worn during the movie. He layered a black vest on top and paired the look with black jeans to match his brother’s tour ensemble. Olson donned a silver metallic beaded dress similar to Swift’s signature look from the early days of her career.

In the caption, Frankie Jonas continued to poke fun at his brother and his past relationship, adding the hashtag “#streammidnights” in the caption, referring to Swift’s 10th studio album, which debuted recently on October 21, 2022.

Frankie Jonas included a reference photo in the carousel post on Instagram, followed by an image of he and Olson holding hands as they both wore rings on their ring fingers. On top of the photo, he overlayed the text, “Matching Purity rings XOXO,” referring to his brother’s infamous—and widely teased—purity rings.

At the end of the post, he added in a video which he also shared on his popular TikTok page. In the background of the video, Olson can be heard asking, "Joe, Joe Jonas, is that you?" as the youngest Jonas stuck a pose and pretended to sing the band's song, "Hold On."

The youngest of the Jonases isn’t the only one in the family who has teased Joe Jonas about his relationship with Swift, either.

On several occasions the singer’s wife Sophie Turner, who he wed in May 2019, has poked fun at her husband’s past after he famously dated Swift in 2008 before they subsequently broke up after only a few months of dating.

E! reported in April 2021 that Turner trolled her husband, with whom she shares two children, on social media following the release of one of Swift’s Vault tracks from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” The former “Games of Thrones” star shared the singer’s tune “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” which is rumored to have been written about Joe Jonas, on her Instagram story with the note, “It’s not NOT a bop.”

Swift and Joe Jonas’ short-lived relationship served as fodder for Swift’s music at the time, including the song “Forever & Always” from her second album, “Fearless.”

The singer also put her ex on blast several times after the end of their relationship, including during a 2008 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as well as calling him out by name in her monologue while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2009.

11 years after the “Ellen” incident, Swift Swift reflected on her decision to call out Joe Jonas in that manner on television during a 2019 appearance on the show,

“That was too much. Yeah, that was too much,” she said. “I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy teenage stuff there.”

Joe Jonas also referenced the incident and Swift’s apology during a June 2019 interview on ITV’s “Lorraine” when he appeared alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas.

“It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger but at the end of the day, I’ve moved on,” the singer said. “I’m sure Taylor’s moved on and it feels nice and we’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young.”

