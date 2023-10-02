Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Joshua Jackson after 4 years of marriage

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are taking on new roles as co-parents.

The "Queen & Slim" actress has filed for divorce from the "Dawson's Creek" alum after four years of marriage.

According to the documents, submitted in Los Angeles and obtained by E! News Oct. 2, Turner-Smith cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup and requested joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. The paperwork also lists Sept. 13 as the date of the duo's separation.

E! News has reached out to reps for Turner-Smith and Jackson for comment.

Back in March, during an exclusive interview with E! News, Jackson, 45, shared insight into his relationship with the 37-year-old.

"The most surprising thing is that it's a lot more homey than it looks like from the outside," the "Dr. Death" star shared. "It's very, very baby-oriented and family-oriented inside the house."

"It's pretty spectacular, honestly," he added. "Mama does love a dress up and I don't mind getting dressed up and standing next to her. But this having a kid thing together is pretty magical."

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith: Romance Rewind

As for Turner-Smith, she's occasionally provided glimpses into their romance, specifically those vulnerable early days in the public eye.

"When I came onto the scene I was secretly married and I was secretly pregnant," Turner-Smith told Bustle in December 2022. "And that was a story for people. I think a lot of it was because I was married to a white person. And I was married to a white person who has been in the public eye for decades and you know, has been someone that the tabloids like to talk about."

"I mean, it was like literally the most vulnerable time," she recalled of being in the spotlight. "I don't want to sit here and be like a celebrity who's complaining about the very ecosystem that keeps me wealthy. But the reality is that there is an underbelly that it's very hard to deal with."

And although Turner-Smith and Jackson are heading in separate directions romantically, they remain united when it comes to raising their daughter.

As she shared in December, "I think the bottom line is, I accept the thorns that come with the rose. I accept them for me. I don't accept them for my daughter."

"Historically, women have always been asked to choose between being great mothers and great at their careers," she continued before adding, "Josh has always tried to maintain that I would always have all the support that I needed so that I could do both."

As she enters a new chapter, Turner-Smith isn't letting their breakup get her down. In fact, she recently spent time in Milan for fashion week.

"OH @GUCCI!!!! what a chic and sexy start, @sabatods," she captioned Instagram photos from her stylish trip Oct. 2. "i'm proud to have witnessed it, especially with my gorgeous mother @hildaturnersmith by my side."