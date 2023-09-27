Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel announce late-night return after strike ends

Some of your favorite late-night television talk show hosts are returning to the air now that the Hollywood writers strike has come to an end.

NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" will return Monday. Also back on the same night will be CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The announcements came on the shows' respective social media accounts Wednesday morning.

Several of the late-night hosts teamed up for a podcast called “Strike Force Five” while their shows were off the air. It was a limited series featuring Fallon, Meyers, Colbert, Kimmel and John Oliver, and profits from the podcast went to their out-of-work show teams.

In a joint statement from "Strike Force Five" announcing the return to television, they said that "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" will return to HBO on Sunday.

