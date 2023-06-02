Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence on ‘Duggar Family Secrets' Docuseries

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are speaking out to defend their beliefs.

The "19 Kids and Counting" stars criticized the docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" one day before its release on Prime Video.

"The recent 'documentary' that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love," Jim Bob and Michelle wrote on the Duggar family website June 1. "Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format. This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that's the direction of entertainment these days."

The show includes interviews with their daughter Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard about the family's strict and religious upbringing as part of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

However, Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, said they would rather settle any family issues out of the spotlight.

"We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting," they continued in the statement. "We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one."

The couple ended with a message on their faith, saying, "Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose."

Jill, 32, shared in a May 18 trailer for "Duggar Family Secrets" that she came forward in order to set the record straight on events in her life.

"There's a story that's going to be told," the "Counting On" star shared. "And I would rather be the one telling it."

She previously said that her relationship with Jim Bob "got pretty toxic" after she and Derick—who wed in 2014—began acting independently from her parents' wishes.

"I saw a whole new side to my dad once my husband and I started making decision that were best for our family, but not in his best interest," Jill was quoted as telling a psychologist as part of a prior lawsuit, according to November 2021 court filing obtained by E! News in May 2022. "Sadly, I realized he had become pretty controlling, fearful and reactionary."

E! News has reached out to the IBLP for comment on the claims in the series and to Prime Video for comment on the Duggars' statement, but hasn't heard back.