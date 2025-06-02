Jesus Guerrero, the celebrity hairstylist who died in February at the age of 34 and was known for working with clients such as Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry, died of pneumonia and a fungal infection, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, likely complications from AIDS.

The medical examiner's office listed Guerrero's primary cause of death as pneumonia and disseminated cryptococcus neoformans — or a fungal infection — with Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome listed as the secondary cause of death.

Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, the kind Guerrero was listed as having, is a particularly severe kind of pneumonia that is typically seen in people with weak immune systems, making the AIDS diagnosis a likely contributing factor.

Both are classified as Opportunistic Infections (OIs), meaning that they are more common and more severe in people with weak immune systems.

Guerrero's family announced his death on Instagram on Feb. 23.

An online fundraiser launched by his sister said Guerrero’s passing came “suddenly and unexpectedly.”

“We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could of done different to still have him with us," the family said at the time, calling him “the brightest light.”

Two days later, Jenner shared an emotional post commemorating her hairstylist, who she called more than a friend and "a light in my life."

"I don't know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side," Jenner wrote. "He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."

Jenner's sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, chimed in, sharing their love for and appreciation of Guerrero in Instagram posts at the time.

