Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker welcome baby No. 4

This story originally appeared on E! Online

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have baby on the brain.

After all, the couple welcomed their fourth child, a son named Denver Calloway Decker, on Feb. 9. As she shared on Instagram a week later, "Our beautiful boy is here."

Back in August, Jessie — who tied the knot with the retired NFL star in 2013 — announced she was expecting with a cheeky video showcasing her baby bump. At the time, she was taking in the view from a balcony in California before turning to the camera to debut her growing belly.

Jessie simply captioned the Instagram post, "Good Morning," but fittingly had Mariah Carey's song "Always Be My Baby" playing in the background.

The pregnancy certainly came as a surprise to Jessie and Eric, who are also parents to Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5.

"We're excited," the country artist gushed to E! News in September. "We toyed with it and then we were like, ‘No, we're good with three.' And then God made other plans and we're all for it."

Jessie James Decker's Nursery for Baby No. 4

For Eric, becoming a pack of six is nothing short of a touchdown in his book. He added, "We were absolutely shocked at first, but obviously it's a blessing. Add another one to the family — let's go!"

And even the timing of their newest addition gave Jessie a chuckle. Two months prior to her pregnancy reveal, the singer teamed up with Ryan Reynolds to troll her husband.

"It's Father's Day and that means it's time for another vasectomy — something my husband has refused to get," Jessie teased in a June commercial for Ryan's Aviation American Gin brand. "So, today I'm taking matters into my own hands."

Making a drink for him, she joked, "That's probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I'm told is a pretty quick and painless procedure. I mean, it's not like giving birth."

Now, their family is complete. "We're done," Jessie told E! News in October. "We're definitely not going for a fifth."

While admitting deep down she "always knew" they would have a fourth baby, she noted, "I don't see five in the cards at all. I always felt a fourth, so it makes sense."