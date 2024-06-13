Originally appeared on E! Online

For Jesse Plemons, having clears eyes and a full heart can help lose weight.

After all, the "Friday Night Lights" alum was able to slim down by fully committing to a lifestyle change—and not turning to Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication many in Hollywood have been using to drop the pounds due to its appetite-reducing properties.

"It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," Plemons told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published June 13. "It doesn't matter, everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways."

When E! News reached out for comment last year, a rep for the manufacturer Novo Nordisk said Ozempic is "not approved for chronic weight management."

So, what sparked his wellness journey? His role in "Civil War," which his wife Kirsten Dunst — with whom he shares sons Ennis, 6, and James, 3 — offered him last-minute due to an actor dropping out of the project. As Plemons told LAT, "I hate even getting specific because then it turns into a whole thing, but there was a part that I did that, in my mind, I could not imagine him as the size that I was."

In addition to researching about soldier behavior, the 36-year-old did an overhaul on his diet.

"Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot," Plemons shared, explaining how he was "surprised at how quickly it was effective."

And after filming in the dystopian thriller, the "Breaking Bad" actor found himself "in the rhythm" and kept on losing weight.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head," he said. "I just sort of got a handle on it."

Intermittent fasting is a time-restricted diet that limits eating to certain parts of the day or week, according to the Mayo Clinic. Celebrities who've dabbled in the method include Kourtney Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Halle Berry, Chris Pratt and Guy Fieri.

Kirsten Dunst shares what her sons think of her role in "Spider-Man" and what it was like to work with her husband Jesse Plemons on "Civil War."