Jerry Lee Lewis Alive After False Death Report

There's a whole lotta head shakin' goin' on after it was falsely reported that Jerry Lee Lewis had died.

On Oct. 26, the Internet was whipped up in a frenzy after TMZ published an article purporting the death of the music legend. But, as it turned out, it was all a hoax.

"He's alive," a spokesperson for Lewis' management company told NBC News in response to the bogus report. "TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls--- anonymous tip."

Since the online gaffe, TMZ deleted its original report and published a retraction. "Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported," the outlet's new article read. "Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error."

The correction comes days after an update posted to Lewis' Instagram said that the musician was "too ill with the flu to attend" celebrations of his recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Instead, according to the post, Lewis chose close friend Kris Kristofferson to accept the honor on his behalf.

"It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person," Lewis wrote in an open letter on Oct. 19. "My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon."

Reflecting on his decades-long career, the "Great Balls of Fire" singer continued, "I am honored to be going into that Hall of Fame rotunda with some of my heroes—Hank Williams Sr., Jimmie Rodgers and the like—not to mention so many amazing friends who have been so good to me through the years."

He added, "Thank you all for your support and love and for electing me into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and most of all, thanks to God for allowing me to experience this honor while I am still here."