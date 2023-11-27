Jennifer Lopez's ‘This Is Me…Now' film will cover her public love life

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Waiting for tonight the official release date for Jennifer Lopez's new music?

Well, you're in luck because the singer just announced that "This Is Me…Now" will drop Feb. 16, 2024 — and with it, a corresponding film.

"'This is Me…Now: The Film' is like nothing you've ever seen from JL," a Nov. 27 press release notes. "A narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

While "This Is Me...Now" marks Lopez's first new album since 2014's "A.K.A.," it also marks the culmination of her journey in the more than two decades since her 2002 album "This Is Me…Then" dropped.

And the film, directed by Dave Meyers, promises to include "impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals," per the press release.

"Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL's journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings," the release continues. "Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream."

Jennifer Lopez Through The Years

Of course, this includes Lopez's love story with husband Ben Affleck, who after getting engaged and splitting in the early aughts rekindled their romance in 2021. In fact, the album includes several nods to the Oscar winner. This includes songs like "Dear Ben pt. ll," a follow-up to "Dear Ben" from her 2002 album, and "Midnight Trip to Vegas" about their 2022 wedding.

"I got very inspired when we got back together," Lopez said on a January episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "It was kinda like a miracle and something that neither one of us really ever thought would happen."

Ben Affleck isn't going anywhere, and Jennifer Lopez is sharing the special message her husband had engraved inside her engagement ring before he popped the question for the second time in April 2022.