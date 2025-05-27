Jennifer Lopez unveils Las Vegas residency after hosting 2025 AMAs

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Lopez is gonna stay on the floor in Las Vegas a little while longer.

Just minutes after finishing her hosting gig at the 2025 American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the superstar revealed that she'll be continuing her takeover of Sin City with her own residency kicking off later this year.

"SURPRISE JLOVERS! We’re back!" she wrote on Instagram May 26. "I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dec 30 – Jan 3, & select dates in March!"

Noting that tickets will go on sale June 6, J.Lo gave a little tease of what fans can expect by unveiling a futuristic poster of herself smizing for the camera.

And she's ready to go; after all, Lopez, 55, just returned to the stage as host of the 2025 AMAs for the first time in 10 years.

"[I'm] just excited to get back out there [for] my first big television performance in a while, since I took last year off," J.Lo told E! News ahead of the show. "So this is kind of like getting back into my performance mode, in a way." (See all the winners here.)

