Jennifer Lopez Says She's ‘Never Been Better' Amid Romance With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez may have found her endgame in Ben Affleck.

The "Marry Me" actress admitted she's having "the best time of my life" right now. As she revealed during a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better."

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The declaration comes less than three months after she split with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, before she rekindled her romance with her other former fiancé, Affleck, in May.

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," Lopez, 51, continued. "And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at."

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

She said she loves "all the love that's coming my way right now and all of the good wishes" from her fans. And without mentioning the "Justice League" actor by name, she added, "And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."

If her confession wasn't proof enough, Affleck and Lopez looked head over heels while spending the Fourth of July in the Hamptons. The pair were seen hugging each other during a stroll together in Long Island, New York, where J.Lo owns a multi-million dollar mansion.

They've also taken trips to Montana and Miami this year, but have recently been hanging out with their kids (from previous marriages) in Los Angeles. On June 25, the couple enjoyed dinner at the Mediterranean hotspot Avra in Beverly Hills, California, before they took her 13-year-old twins and his 9-year-old son Samuel to Universal Studios Hollywood on July 2.

Lopez reflected on the recent changes in her life during her Apple Music interview, where she discussed her new song "Cambia El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro, out Monday, July 5.

Specifically, she recalled her time living in the Dominican Republic this spring while filming the movie "Shotgun Wedding." (In March, Rodriguez flew out to meet her there, so they could work out any issues in their relationship.)

"While I was there, I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own. I'm good. I love my life right now. I love what I'm doing. I love where I'm at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming," J.Lo explained. "And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me. I think some people really get inspired when they're heartbroken. You know what I mean? To write music, when they were in pain."

But for her, she shared, "It's the opposite. When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music." She said she got back from the Dominican Republic and "immediately" notified "everybody that I know" that she wanted to get back into the recording studio.

The Bronx native was thrilled when Alejandro called her, saying, "I'm always so flattered and happy when an artist that I see coming up, who I think is an amazing performer and really special talent will call me and say, 'Would you get on this record?' I mean, it's amazing. It's amazing for me."

Listen to their summer smash here.