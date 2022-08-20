Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married Again During Georgia Wedding Celebration

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating on the floor once again.

The couple cemented their status as husband and wife with a second wedding event on Aug 20. A source confirms to E! News that the duo tied the knot again in front of family and friends at the actor's estate in Georgia. "The ceremony is over," the insider tells E! News, "and it ended with a kiss."

Notable attendees--who all wore white--included Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith, actor Jason Mewes.

An insider previously noted to E! News that the weekend-long affair was planned by interior designer and event planner Colin Cowie, with lifestyle guru Jay Shetty presiding over the actual ceremony.

The weekend affair comes one month after Affleck and Lopez legally wed in Sin City. The duo said "I do" in a July 16 ceremony held in Las Vegas. The next day, Lopez took to her "On The JLo" newsletter with details on her and Affleck's special day, writing, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

Later in her message, she shared, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Post-Wedding Trip

With a love likes this, it's no wonder the celebrations have continued to kick off. After their nuptials, the couple took a romantic trip to Paris together.

During the multi-day affair, Lopez and Affleck were spotted on many loved-up outings--including a birthday dinner for her at the Eiffel Tower's La Girafe restaurant and a visit to the gardens near the lyse Palace.

At the time, an eyewitness exclusively shared with E! News that Lopez and Affleck snuck off for some alone time during their visit to the gardens. During their private moment, the pair were spotted kissing on a bench before Affleck snapped a few photos of Lopez.

"She looked like his muse and was dancing around and posing," the eyewitness noted. "They shared an intimate few minutes where it was very clear how in love they are."

Talk about a picture-perfect moment.

Jennifer Lopez is spilling some bubbly details about Ben Affleck's romantic proposal. The 52-year-old revealed in her "On the JLO" newsletter that Ben who got down on one knee at her "favorite place on earth" last weekend.