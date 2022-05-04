Jennifer Grey to Return as Baby in ‘Dirty Dancing' Sequel

Jennifer Grey will take center stage once again for the "Dirty Dancing" sequel. On "Good Morning America," the actress confirmed that she will be starring as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the sequel. She will also be executive producing the film.

“Right now, getting as close as we’ve ever been to -- I think it is happening this year, the sequel for ‘Dirty Dancing,’” Grey said on the show. She was on "Good Morning America" to promote her new memoir "Out of the Corner."

“What I hope people take away from this book is that no one’s life is perfect,” Grey said on "Good Morning America." “You don’t get out unscathed. For me, the most painful moments, the most confounding situations, are the ones that I’ve grown the most from and that were, I guess, necessary to get me to where I am today ... which is happier than I’ve ever been, is the truth.”

The book, which also goes into detail about Grey's time on "Dirty Dancing" with Patrick Swayze (who played Johnny Castle,) is now available. The title of the memoir was partially inspired from one of the film's most iconic lines: "Nobody puts Baby in a corner."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During Cinemacon in Las Vegas in April, a voiceover said "Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman's in the next chapter," while original footage from the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing" played. Kellerman's was the resort where "Dirty Dancing" was set with Grey and Swayze in the leading roles.

No other details on the new cast have been released and a name for the film has not been announced, but Grey did give a little more insight on what fans can expect from the sequel.

“There will be dancing, there will be a lot of music and romance,” Grey said on "Good Morning America."