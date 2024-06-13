Jennifer Garner makes rare comment about her and Ben Affleck's kids

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Garner is thanking teachers for being miracles from heaven.

Before starting summer break, the "Alias" star — who shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12 with Ben Affleck — wrote a heartfelt tribute to her kids' school.

"Thank you for caring about my children with me," Garner wrote in a June 13 Instagram post, "for tying their shoes and holding their hands. Thank you for disciplining my kids when they've needed it and for offering more hugs than some children receive in a lifetime."

The 52-year-old also shared how grateful she was to all of the teachers for becoming educators and doing their jobs wholeheartedly.

"I'm sure that the demands and frustrations of the classroom can obfuscate the mission behind your place in it," she added, "but what's more noble than teaching children-not a whole lot, as far as I can tell."

And most of all, the "Miracles From Heaven" actress is thankful that her children were able to study in a secure environment.

"I wanted my three to have a safe space where they could focus on the business of being little," she continued, "and where education and character were prioritized."

An added bonus? Her kids got teachers who dressed up for Halloween and spent time finding the "perfect book/science project/Spanish song" for each child and even traveled with 40 students.

"Thank you for a beautiful thirteen years," she said in conclusion. "I cannot imagine our family landing anywhere better."

Garner has been having quite the emotional few weeks as she celebrated son Samuel's elementary school graduation, as well as daughter Violet's high school graduation.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she wrote on Instagram May 20 alongside photos and videos wiping tears from her eyes and clapping for the graduates. "bless our hearts."