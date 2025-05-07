Driver arrested in crash at Jennifer Aniston's home repeatedly posted about ‘Friends' star

A man arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after crashing into a gate Monday at the Bel Air home of actor Jennifer Aniston repeatedly posted online about the "Friends" star.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, identified as the driver of the PT Cruiser that slammed into the gate at the property on Los Angeles' Westside was scheduled Wednesday for arraignment. Carwyle was held by a private security team at the property until police arrived.

Details about why he crashed into the gate were not immediately available.

Carwyle moved from his native Mississippi in September to live out of his car at a Walmart Supercenter in Burbank, the man's longtime childhood friend Steve Rhea told NBC News on Tuesday. He held a well-paying job as an automobile service technician, but quit five years ago. His friend said that was followed by a steady decline and delusions that he is a Christ-like figure married to Aniston, who was home at the time of the crash.

"We just hope he gets the help he needs," Rhea told NBC News. "I hope there's some way to fix him, but I don't know."

Carwyle repeatedly posted about Aniston on social media, NBC News reported. Detectives are looking through his social media posts as part of the investigation, law enforcement sources said.

"I’ve been writing, since the Beginning Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle, with you," Carwyle wrote on Facebook on March 26.

Another posted in October included an advertisement Aniston died for a line of hair care products. A post days earlier claimed unnamed forces were keeping the two apart.

Another childhood friend told NBC News he has been concerned about Carwyle since the pandemic.

"I really hate that this happened to Miss Aniston, this was terrible," Marty Merritt, a Baptist pastor, told NBC News. "But since it did, the only thing I hope is this would get enough attention, attention that could get Jimmy some help. He needs some serious help. This is rock bottom."

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Carwyle had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was being held without bail.

NBC News' Janhvi Bhojwani and David K. Li contributed to this report.