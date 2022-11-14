California

Jay Leno Sends Message After Suffering Burns to Face in Gasoline Fire

Leno, the car fanatic and longtime Tonight Show host, was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills.

By Heather Navarro

FILE - Jay Leno poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Concours d'Elegance at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas (File)

Jay Leno was hospitalized and canceled a conference appearance after suffering a serious medical injury, a burn to his face and hands, after one of his cars caught fire without warning.

Leno, the car fanatic and longtime Tonight Show host, was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

The 72-year-old was set to perform at Forum 2022 at the Aria in Las Vegas Sunday night.

NBCLA spoke with George Swift, a mechanic at Big Dog Productions and good friend of Leno's, who said it’s going to be a long recovery, but Leno will be OK. 

A representative, who was not present at the time of the fire, said Leno was working in his LA garage Saturday when a flash fire erupted from one of the cars and Leno was injured.

He canceled his engagements for the rest of the week.

The hospital released a statement on Leno's behalf Monday afternoon letting everyone know he was doing well.

"Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend. He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes.  He wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States,'" the statement read.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSouthern CaliforniaJay LenoWest Hills
