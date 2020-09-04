Jay Cutler Breaks Silence on Tomi Lahren Romance Rumors

Jay Cutler may be single, but not exactly ready to mingle.

Just one day after E! News exclusively confirmed that the former NFL star enjoyed an evening out with "Fox Nation's" Tomi Lahren in Nashville, Jay is speaking out on social media.

On Sept. 4, the football player cleared the air when hanging out with one of his favorite ladies. "Only lady in my life," he joked on Instagram when brushing one of the animals on his Nashville property. "Be better internet."

So how did any and all romance rumors begin? It started when the pair was spotted at Winners Bar in Nashville at the end of August. "The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends," a source shared with E! News. "Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle."

The insider added, "The two of them left together."

A second source made it clear at the time that they "are just friends." In addition, Tomi spoke out on Twitter about the rumors. "I love it when the internet tells me who I'm dating," she wrote. "Good one."

At the same time, fans couldn't help but notice that Tomi had been commenting on Jay's Instagram posts. In addition, they both recently got out of long-term relationships making it plausible that they were trying to move on.

Jay announced his divorce from Kristin Cavallari in April while Tomi ended her engagement to Brandon Fricke in the same month.

Although it's unclear what Kristin thinks of all the rumors, a source previously told E! News that the reality star and designer was ready for a "fresh start" when she moved into a new home after her divorce.

She's also focused on co-parenting with the father of her three children.

"Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how," Kristin wrote on Instagram while marking Father's Day. "And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold."