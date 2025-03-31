Jason Momoa has some big news for “Dune” fans: the actor confirmed he will appear in the upcoming third installment of the “Dune” franchise.

“I’m making a comeback,” he told TODAY’s Craig Melvin on Monday, March 31. “You heard it first, right here with you, baby.”

“You got me in trouble!” the actor also joked to Craig after spilling the news of his return.

Momoa, 45, played swordmaster Duncan Idaho in 2021’s “Dune." His character dies in the first movie, so he does not make an appearance in 2024’s “Dune: Part Two.”

However, Craig pointed out that in Frank Herbert’s six-part “Dune” book series, published between 1965 and 1985, Duncan Idaho is resurrected in the form of a clone.

Craig asked Momoa if his character could return to the “Dune” movies in the same way.

“Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing like ‘Game of Thrones’, you know what I mean?” Momoa said. “If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right? Yeah, there’s going to be … I’m going to be coming back,” he said.

The third “Dune” movie, which is often referred to as “Dune: Messiah,” although that title hasn’t been confirmed, is set for release sometime in 2026, director Denis Villeneuve told Deadline in October.

Villeneuve also told Deadline that stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy will be back for the third installment (as will the sandworms).

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“They have to return. They are with the main cast when it happens. And more worms. What can I say?” he said.

The director added that the third “Dune” movie will be “something completely different” to the ones that came before.

“The story takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two,” he said. “Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world it’s a new film with new circumstances.”

While he gears up for his return to the "Dune" universe, Momoa is also set to star alongside Jack Black and Danielle Brooks in the fantasy adventure film “A Minecraft Movie,” out April 4.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: