Jamie Foxx's road to recovery appears to be nothing short of smooth sailing.

Nearly two months after his daughter Corinne Foxx shared the comedian was out of the hospital and recuperating, the 55-year-old was seen cruising on a boat on the Chicago River July 9, per video obtained by TMZ. The video shows the "Ray" actor greeting passersby on another boat after they cheered him on as he rode by.

Foxx's public appearance marks his first after he was hospitalized due to a medical emergency in April. At the time, Corinne — whose mom is Connie Kline — shared a message on his condition on her family's behalf.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote in an April 12 statement. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

One month later, Corinne updated fans on her father's progress, sharing the "Unpredictable" singer was home and recovering a few weeks after being discharged.

Jamie Foxx is on the mend. His daughter Corinne Foxx took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that her father suffered a “medical complication” on Tuesday but he is “on his way to recovery” after the incident.

"My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," the 29-year-old wrote in a May 12 Instagram Story post. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

And after fellow celebs and close friends publicly sent well wishes to the "Just Mercy" actor, Foxx himself broke his silence to thank everyone for rallying around him.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" Foxx wrote on Instagram May 3, adding that he was "feeling blessed." The comedian also gave a shout out to friend Nick Cannon for filling in on the Fox show "Beat Shazam," writing on his Instagram Story, "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon."