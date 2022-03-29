Jada Pinkett Smith Says It's a ‘Season for Healing' After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Incident

Jada Pinkett Smith has entered the chat.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a message following the jaw-dropping incident between her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, which took place March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

"This is a season for healing," the message, posted on March 29 with no caption, read. "And I'm here for it."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During the Oscars ceremony, Rock, while on stage as a presenter, poked fun at Pinkett Smith's shaved head joking, "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it, all right?"

While the actress rolled her eyes at the dig, her husband of nearly 15 years was furious. Smith then marched to the stage and slapped the 57-year-old comedian in the face.

"Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me," Rock exclaimed as the 52-year-old actor walked back to his seat.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through the Years

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum then screamed at the comedian, "Keep my wife's name out of your f—— mouth," while the audience gasped in shock.

Smith — who went on to win the best actor award for his performance as Venus and Serena Williams' father in "King Richard" — later attempted to justify his actions.

"Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father," Smith said during his acceptance speech. "Love will make you do crazy things."

More people are talking about Jada Pinkett-Smith and alopecia after the viral incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Black women are more likely to get alopecia overall, and there are multiple forms of the condition. But any forms of alopecia can complicate a Black woman's body image and sense of self because of the value placed on Black hair. Dermatologist Dr. Meena Singh & Dr. Afiya Mbilishak, a hair stylist and psychologist, joined LX News to explain more.

Pinkett Smith has been open about her years-long struggles with alopecia — an autoimmune condition that can cause someone to lose their hair, eyebrows and eyelashes. The "Angel Has Fallen" star first revealed her diagnosis on a May 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk," calling the experience, "terrifying when it first started."

"I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'," she recalled. "It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear ... That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it."

In July 2021, Pinkett Smith completely shaved her head after receiving inspiration from daughter Willow Smith, who regularly rocks a bald beauty look. The actress candidly took to social media months later to show off a bald line that had grown in the middle of her head.

"Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that," she said in a video posted to Instagram in December 2021. "It just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult to hide, so I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions."

Will Smith confronted actor and comedian Chris Rock on stage after comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.