‘Inside the Actors Studio’ Host James Lipton Dies at 93

James Lipton, the famed theater academic who led to the popular Bravo series "Inside the Actors Studio" from 1994 to 2018, has died, his wife Kedakai Turner told TMZ. Lipton was 93.

“There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with," his wife, Kedakai Turner, told TMZ.

During an iconic run on 'Inside the Actor's Studio' Lipton interviewed hundreds of celebrities from the world of television and film in front on eager students from the New School in New York. Lipton's fame grew to the point he was often parodied on "Saturday Night Live' by Will Ferrel.

Lipton took on a number of roles, including actor, writer and producer, since his career began in the 1950s on Broadway. He starred in shows such as "Guiding Light."

But Lipton, who studied performing arts for 12 years, was best known for his role in the creation of "Inside the Actors Studio" in 1994. The show's rotating slot of guest hosts interviewed world-renowned actors in the Actors Studio Drama School.

Lipton retired from the series in 2018, 24 years after its original release, according to Vanity Fair.

The drama school moved from New School to Pace University in 2006, where Lipton served as dean emeritus.

"It’s very gratifying to see the legacy of Inside the Actors Studio being carried forward for a new generation to appreciate and enjoy," Lipton said at the time. "I made a vow early on that we would not deal in gossip — only in craft, and Ovation, as a network dedicated to the arts, will continue that tradition with the next seasons of the series."





