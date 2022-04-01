Inside the 2022 Grammys Gift Bag Featuring More Than 60 Gifts

The 2022 Grammys are here and we've got all the details on the incredible swag bag performers and presenters such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Zegler and more may receive. The jaw-dropping gift bag features more than 60 gifts from experiences to luxury skincare, to tasty treats and toys for kids. No doubt, everyone will be walking away a winner.

This year, LA-based entertainment marketing company, Distinctive Assets is partnering with the Recording Academy once again to produce the official Grammy's Gift Lounge and Presenter and Performer Gift Bags.

"Despite challenging world events and significant logistical changes, we are excited to once again be creating amazing Grammy gift magic," Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said. "We are proud to continue a tradition of making our gift endeavor as inclusive as possible, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, and age. These entrepreneurs not only make best-in-class products but also give back to their communities and the world at large."

The Grammy Gift Lounge is being held at Topgolf Las Vegas and is open to presenters and performers during rehearsals. The in-person gifting experience is being presented by Miage Skincare, which will offer a deluxe gift set featuring their transformative skincare products. Other brands like M Entertainment Works (MEW), Ceek VR Metaverse and Coma Toes will be at the lounge offering gifts. In addition to the gifting lounge, talent will also receive a preassembled Grammy gift bag.

If you've ever wondered what exactly goes into these swag bags? We've got the answer for you. Check out the 2022 Grammy gift bag below.

Miage Skincare

Miage Skincare, which specializes in creating luxe transformative skincare products, will be gifting a five-piece set featuring the Bloom La Milpa Lip Treatment, Awakened Isotonic Eye Elixir, Manifest Day Lotion, Clarity Purifying Wash and the Invoke Night Cream.

M Entertainment Works (MEW)

MEW uses cutting-edge technology to create performing avatars that deliver "breathtakingly like life performances." At the Grammy Gift Lounge, MEW will be reviving legendary blues musician, Robert Johnson, for a special performance.

Ceek VR Metaverse

Presenters and performers will receive the Ceek Virtual Reality Headset, which features HD viewing resolution, 360 degree immersive 3D viewing, lightweight fully adjustable straps and so much more. They also have a Virtual Reality app that can be used to access exclusive behind-the-scenes content featuring Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Demi Lovato and more.

Coma Toes

Coma Toes creates chic lounge slippers that feature a puffy-coat nylon upper and a sneaker sole. They can be used anywhere from home and the coffee shop to an airplane and a tour bus.

Grossé Japan

Grossé is an award-winning jewelry company that uses a unique six-layer plating method and precious metals. This year, the company will be gifting presenters and performers pieces.

Peta x Newton Running

Peta wants to help presenters and performers reduce their ecological footprint by gifting them a pair of Newton Running's colorful vegan shoes.

Rose Box NYC

Rose Box NYC specializes in creating beautiful floral arrangements that last up to a year without any maintenance. This year they'll be gifting presenters and performers their Four Rose Jewelry Box, which features their signature long lasting roses in a one-of-a-kind acrylic box. Recipients can use these to hold jewelry and accessories.

Skinny SBU Socks

Skinny SBU Socks were designed and made in South Africa by GQ Africa's Best Dressed Man, Skinny Sbu. It's Africa's number one sock brand, and during this year's gifting lounge, presenters and performers will get to try a pair for themselves.

Topgolf

This year, Topgolf will be gifting performers and presenters a special VIP gift certificate that gives them access to the Topgolf National VIP Relations team. Recipients will get a chance to book a visit to the all-new Topgolf Ontario, CA or Topgolf El Segundo, CA opening this spring. The certificate also includes one reserved golf bay which accommodates six guests, plus complimentary game play and upgraded club rentals during their time there.

TurboFlex Eyewear

TurboFlex is the first and only eyewear featuring a 360 degree rotating hinge to maintain fit and ensure maximum comfort. Select frames even have magnetic EasyClip lenses for added UVA and UVB ray protection or blue light. There are glasses available for men, women and children, and recipients will go home with a pair for themselves.

WowWee

Can you resist the squish? Grammy presenters and performers will find out when they're gifted My Squishy Littles by WowWee.

Opopop

Opopop created the world's first Flavor Wrapped Popcorn kernels where each kernel is individually "pre-wrapped" in flavor. Some of their most popular flavors include Fancy Butter, Cinnalicious, Maui Heat and Lightly Salted. Grammy presenters and performers will get these tasty treats in their gift bag.

Byron

Presenters and performers will receive a carefully curated gift set from Byroe, which features the cult-fave Bitter Green Essence Toner, the Fig Renewal Oil and the Tofu Gel Cream. Byroe is also gifting thousands of Grammy ticket holders the same gift set to celebrate the ceremony being held in Las Vegas.

Art Lipo Plastic Surgery

This year's presenters and performers will get a chance to receive the Celebrity ArmsTM Sculpting procedure from Art Lipo, which gives an instant lean and toned look. Unlike other forms of liposuction, Dr. Thomas Su, a world-renowned cosmetic surgeon and owner of Art Lipo, created this method to actually sculpt, smooth and define, not just remove fat.

BathSlut

BathSlut will gift their Have a Little Taste sample kit, which includes five luxurious bubble baths that are clean, made with less than 15 ingredients and provides "loads of bubbles" that will leave the skin feeling silky soft.

British M

Presenters and performers will go home with the celebrity stylist-fave, British M Hydrate Hair Butter, which provides weightless moisture, repair, long-lasting smoothness and softness. It's made with good-for-your-hair ingredients such as shea butter, argan oil, natural oils, plant proteins and ceramide, and it can be used on wet or dry hair.

Canidae Pet Food

There's also something for pets in the Grammy gift bags this year. Premium pet food brand Canidae will be gifting talent and their furry friends the newly launched Kibble Refill Station, samples of their sustainable dog food and playtime swag.

Casper

This year's Grammy presenters and performers will be offered Casper's new Snoozewear Blanket Robe, a puffy, duvet-like robe made to make you feel like you're snuggled up and comfy in bed while you're going about your day.

The Chai Box

The Chai Box was named one of Oprah' Favorite Things in 2021 and now talent will get a chance to try it for themselves. Recipients will receive a gift set of The Chai Box's sustainable and ethically-sourced, hand-bended chai.

Colab

Colab's Extreme Volume Dry Shampoo features a volume-boosting formula that absorbs oil and refreshes the roots while adding volume, texture and lift. The brand is also vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

Color Street

Color Street's nail strips are made using 100 percent real nail polish. They're easy to apply, require no dry time and can be removed with any nail polish remover. It was created to be a way for anyone to get salon quality nails for a fraction of the cost.

Courtney Racquel Jewelry

Courtney Racquel Jewelry has vintage-inspired statement pieces with gold and colorful gems. This year, they'll be offering pieces from their collection to Grammy presenters and performers.

C60 Purple Power

Recipients will receive this award-winning antioxidant that was made to increase energy and mental clarity.

Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich

Grammy performers and presenters will receive a gift from facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, who's gifting them $10,000 worth of treatment including chemical peels, laser skin resurfacing and Botox.

Elixinol

Elixinol, a pioneer and leader in the CBD industry, will gift talent a bottle of their new Sleep Rapid Rest Liposome. It was designed to help the body get ready for rest and it features a sweet vanilla flavor.

Euka

Euka will be gifting their Happy Aromatherapy Roller to performers and presenters this year. It's all-natural, organic and made with a coconut oil base. Its ingredients include eucalyptus and geranium, which blend together beautifully to help promote feelings of happiness.

Exploding Kittens

For some family fun, the Grammy gift bag will include two bestsellers from Exploding Kittens: Throw Throw Avocado, a dodgeball card game and Exploding Minions, a family-friendly version of their popular roulette-style game.

For Every Type

For Every Type has clean, premium-quality products that were made to improve hair health. Included in this year's Grammy gift bag is their fast-drying Smooth and Hold Styling Mousse, which works to tame frizz and flyaway, shape does, refresh curls and extend the life of your protective style.

Frontera Wines

Frontera Wines will be gifting their special 64th Edition Frontera Wine Cabernet Sauvignon to presenters and performers.

Gorgeouses27

Gorgeouses27 creates shirts, coffee cups and more to remind you that you're gorgeous inside and out. This year's presenters and performers will be gifted pieces from the brand.

