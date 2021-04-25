Inside Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Romantic Engagement Party

Love is in the air!

There's no denying that Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are ready to become husband and wife. But before they exchange their vows, the couple celebrated their engagement with an intimate party in Newport Beach, Calif. on Saturday, April 24.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the pair shared behind-the-scenes footage of their gathering, which was held at Louie's by the Bay, an Italian restaurant with an oceanside view.

"Pre-party kisses with my future wifey. Let's get this party started," the Flip or Flop star captioned one of his posts, alongside a heartwarming snapshot of him and the Selling Sunset star. "My everything...How'd I get so lucky."

He later posted clips of the actual event, which included sweet treats, a gorgeous display of flowers and other lavish decorations. It was straight out of a fairytale!

"The El Moussa wall and my perfect wifey," Tarek shared, as he posed with his bride-to-be. "Heather and I wanted tonight to be intimate--surrounded by our family and close friends."

Those who made the scaled-back guest list? Of course, Tarek's kids, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5--whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack, joined in on the fun.

Plus, Heather's Selling Sunset co-stars snagged an invite, including Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith and many others.

For the special occasion, Heather dazzled in a white jumpsuit that she paired with matching peep-toe pumps.

As for her beauty look, she was effortlessly glam with simple eye makeup and a glossy pink lip. She styled her hair in a high pony and finished the look with a pearl-embellished hair accessory.

The HTGV star was dressed to the nines as well, as he donned a velvet navy tuxedo.

The two lovebirds' engagement party comes about six months after Tarek opened up about their wedding plans in an interview with E! News.

"We're currently planning a wedding. I can't believe I'm saying that," he shared back in October. "And I'm just ready to spend the rest of my life with her."

At the time, the real estate agent teased that he and Heather have a wedding date in mind. But while he kept details to himself, he did share they're thinking about saying "I Do" either this May or October.

Tarek also hinted at another possibility on their big day.

"We filmed the proposal and it was spectacular and it was a special moment. When it comes to the wedding...we don't want any distractions," he said, before adding, "But, who knows?! I don't know."