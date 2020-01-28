Why Wait? See the Super Bowl Commercials Before the Big Game

Remember the days in the distant past when you actually wait until the Super Bowl to watch the Super Bowl commercials? Well that time is long gone. Here's a quick look at the Super Bowl commercials that are already making the rounds. In some instances companies have only provided teaser clips preferring to get the full bang from Super Bowl Sunday. In others thee full commercial has already been revealed.

The coveted ad spots are notoriously expensive — last year, a mere 30 seconds cost companies a record $5.25 million during the championship match-up between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.



2020 HYUNDAI – Smaht Pahk

Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz react to one of the Sonata’s newest and smartest features: Remote Smart Parking Assist.



2020 Avocados From Mexico – Shopping Network with Molly Ringwald

Avocados and Molly Ringwald? Sounds like a match made in Heaven.

Amazon #BeforeAlexa Super Bowl Ad with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi wonder what did before voice commands.



John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in 2020 Genesis Super Bowl Ad

Genesis spokescouple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen put old luxury on ice in this year’s Super Bowl commercial.

Cheetos New Super Bowl Commercial Features MC Hammer

Cheetos announced earlier this month it will be debuting a new Super Bowl ad for the first time in over a decade and it will feature the brand's latest creation: Cheetos Popcorn.

The 30-second spot, called “It’s a Cheetos Thing,” will highlight the infamous orange dust Cheetos fans get on their fingers after eating the brightly colored snack.

Jimmy Fallon Works Out With Jon Cena

Jimmy Fallon pushes himself to the limit "Rocky"-style, alongside John Cena, in Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl commercial.

In the ad, Fallon begins his workout by lifting weights with Cena. Before long a number of familair celebrity facers pop up encouraging him along.

Budweiser's Commercial on Combatting Stereotypes

The beer brand released its new minute-long spot directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow. Titled "Typical American," the video pairs stereotypical negative labels often associated as American with viral acts of kindness and sweet personal achievements.

According to Budweiser, the spot is meant to remind viewers that “the American spirit is alive through the extraordinary actions of ordinary people."

You’ve Never Seen Jason Momoa … Like This

Like what? Tune in Sunday.

Porsche Back at the Super Bowl After 23 years

For the first time since 1997, a Porsche TV commercial will be broadcast during the U.S. Super Bowl on 2 February 2020. To spotlight the market launch of the new Taycan, the 60-second commercial shows an exciting chase between the first fully electric Porsche and almost a dozen iconic Porsche cars.



Chris Rock Touts Facebook Groups

Chris Rock is ready help you find your perfect Facebook group.