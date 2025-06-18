Hulk Hogan's rep addresses rumors of wrestling legend being on his deathbed

Originally appeared on E! Online

Hulk Hogan is still standing.

The WWE Hall of Famer was recently hospitalized amid ongoing neck and back issues, though despite speculation, a rep for Hogan — whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea — confirmed to E! News June 18 that there are “no reasons to panic.”

His rep continued that over the years, the "Hogan Knows Best" star has for years “had problems with his back,” adding that he underwent neck surgery and the procedure “has indeed been successful.”

Rumors about the 71-year-old’s health started earlier in the day after YouTuber Bubba The Love Sponge claimed during a stream that the wrestler was "in the hospital" and "might not make it."

His rep had previously told TMZ in May that Hogan simply needed a “little fusion procedure."

And Hogan — who tied the knot with Sky Daily in 2023 and was previously married to Jennifer McDaniel and Linda Hogan — is no stranger to a procedure or two, as he previously stated he's had around 25 surgeries.

“I’ve had like 25 surgeries in the last ten years. 10 of them were back surgeries," he told Jake Paul on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast in September 2024. “I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders—everything.”

News of the athlete’s latest hospitalization comes less than three months after his daughter, Brooke Hogan —with whom he shares with Linda along with son Nick Hogan, 34, — spoke out regarding their strained family.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter Brooke Hogan is breaking her silence on her family’s rift.

“No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother," the 37-year-old wrote in a March 27 Instagram post. “I so badly wanted to see good in them, protect, help, and start anew-just to be disrespected again and again. I longed for a normal family, but it never came to fruition.”

She added, "Their behavior became more painful than their absence."

Hulk has yet to speak out about the family rift.