Some of the world's top competitors will meet on the football field Sunday in an exhilarating event that comes just once a year and transfixes fans across the U.S. And the best part is, all of the players are adorable — and adoptable.

Yes, the Puppy Bowl is back. The event, which this year precedes the 2022 Super Bowl game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, is for a good cause, showcasing animal shelters, their dedicated staffers and the furry residents in need of homes.

When Team Ruff and Team Fluff and coaches Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg meet in “Puppy Bowl XVIII,” more pups will take the field than ever before.

The three-hour event, on Animal Planet and streaming on discovery+ at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT Sunday, features 118 adoptable players from 33 states. Among them: Benny, a wheelchair-using Labradoodle, and Pongo, a deaf Dalmatian.

And President Joe Biden's German shepherd puppy Commander will make his TV debut, appearing with first lady Jill Biden in a video message about pet love during Sunday's Puppy Bowl broadcast on Animal Planet.

The puppy players in this year's bowl come from 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states. The teams will be cheered on from the sidelines by puppy cheerleaders, and the game will feature a halftime show performed by adoptable kittens.

Find more information on how to adopt any of the adorable Puppy Bowl players and performers here.

