How to watch and stream the 2024 Billboard Music Awards for free

It's almost time for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

The BBMAs honor the year's best artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters across multiple genres, determined by performance metrics on Billboard’s year-end charts.

The annual celebration is set to be one major party with plenty of stars making appearances, accepting awards and taking the stage to perform their latest hits.

Going into the night, Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter are the leading finalists. Drake and Swift will be face off to become the BBMAs' all-time winner. Looking to nab their first wins are Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman and Tyla.

Below, find out how to watch and stream tonight’s 2024 Billboard Music Awards ceremony.

When are the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

The 2024 BBMAs are taking place Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Where to watch and stream the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

The two-hour 2024 BBMAs will air live on Thursday, Dec. 12 on Fox and Amazon’s Fire TV Channels, and on-demand with Paramount+, per Billboard.

The awards show is also available on streaming platforms that offer Fox: DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo TV, all of which offer a free trial.

Performances will also be available to watch across Billboard.com and BBMAs and Billboard social channels.

Who is hosting the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

The 2024 BBMAs are hosted by comedian and actor Michelle Buteau.

Who is performing at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

Coldplay, SEVENTEEN, Teddy Swims and Tyla were among the first performers to be announced. Linkin Park, Fuerza Regida, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey and Stray Kids are also set to take the stage.

Who is nominated for a 2024 Billboard Music Award?

Zach Bryan is up for 18 awards, while Taylor Swift, who is the most decorated female BBBMAs artist of all time, is up for 17 awards. Morgan Wallen follows with 15 finalist entries and Sabrina Carpenter is in fourth place with nine entries.

Other finalists include Jung Kook, Bad Bunny, SZA, Shaboozey, Kendrick Lamar and Tyla, among many others.

This year, top hard rock album, top hard rock artist, and top hard rock song were added as new awards.

There are 72 categories, but a few key ones are listed below.

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift

SZA

Top Duo/Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Top Country Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: