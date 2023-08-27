How Taylor Swift showed Selena Gomez support after new single release

Taylor Swift has proven again that she's one of Selena Gomez's biggest fans.

The "Blank Space" singer expressed her support for her longtime best friend over the release of her new song "Single Soon" on her Instagram Stories Aug. 26.

"When ur bestie is the bestest," Swift wrote, under the single's music video.

The pop star, who earlier this year went through a breakup with actor Joe Alwyn following a six-year relationship, and months later, ended a whirlwind romance with 1975 singer Matty Healy, added, "Will be dancing to this forever methinks."

On Aug. 26, Gomez reposted Swift's post on her own Instagram Stories.

She also recently thanked her fans for their support over the song's release. "Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!" she wrote on her Instagram. "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to!"

"Single Soon" was released Aug. 25. The track begins with a voicemail from Gomez's sister Gracie Teefey.

"Hi!" the 10-year-old says. "I love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends at all."

Gomez has been friends with Taylor for more than a decade and last month attended one of her bestie's Eras tour concerts in Los Angeles with Gracie.

In July, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress and other several members of Swift's famous "squad" attended the singer's Fourth of July party. Other guests included members of the band HAIM, who wrote on Instagram following the bash, "Single summer."

Meanwhile, Gomez posted at the time, "Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick a-- gals. I needed that."

