How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Short Film ‘All Too Well'

Taylor Swift had only two people in mind to star in her "All Too Well" short film: Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

In the project, the "Teen Wolf" alum and the "Stranger Things" actress play love interests in turmoil. Swift also appears herself and directed the angst-filled short, which includes a new, 10-minute version of the track of the same name that appears on her re-recorded version of her 2012 album "Red," which was released Friday, Nov. 12, amid a battle over control of the pop star's music.

"I got their numbers and sent them text messages and I had already created an entire treatment and script and like, visual kind of references of what I wanted to do," Swift told E!'s Daily Pop about casting O'Brien and Sink. "I wanted to have everything ready, like, this is my DP, this is who we are using for set design, this is who we are using for editing, this is who we are using for, this is the producer. I wanted them to know all of the information so they could make a choice and sent them the song."

Speaking at the premiere of "All Too Well" in New York Friday, Swift continued, "They had the song before anyone else had the song and when they said yes, I was so elated because I didn't have backups in mind."

And when Swift asked O'Brien to star in the project, which he called a "trip," he did not hesitate.

"I didn't know [Taylor] knew who I was at all," he said. "I've been a fan of hers for a long time, I love her, even more now. She's like the best person ever, she is so brilliant. So yeah, it was like an automatic yes. I think we were sort of just hanging out on the phone and she asked me a while into it, like, you know, how long I wanted to think or whatever and it's OK if I wanted to say no, and I was like, oh it's not even a question."

Swift told Daily Pop that "All Too Well" is a "coming-of-age film about a very specific time in someone's life when you are between 19 and 20."

"You have one foot in childhood and one in adulthood and you don't quite know where to stand and how fragile that makes you in that moment," she continued. "We go through life, we get our hearts broken, what does that give us, what does that take away. This is a film that asks those questions."

Swift's fans have long suspected that the song "All Too Well" is about Jake Gyllenhaal, who the singer had briefly dated in 2010 when she was 20 years old.

Also on Friday, on Late Night With Seth Meyers, host Seth Meyers told Swift, who has often penned cryptic lyrics about her real-life romances, "I wonder if there are people who might think that they were the ones you were singing about, if it's easier or far, far worse for them, 10 years later."

She replied, "I haven't thought about their experience, to be honest."

Swift told E!'s Daily Pop that she "got a real buzz" re-recording the song "All Too Well" because its lyrics "had been written a long time ago."

And sadly for fans, the singer also said she does not have any more 10-minute versions of her other songs in the works.

"That is the only one that I have.," she said. "You have 100 percent of my 10-minute songs now."

