How Kim Cattrall returned as Samantha in ‘AJLT' season 2 finale

And just like that, Samantha Jones is back.

Kim Cattrall made her highly-anticipated cameo as the beloved character during the season two finale of "And Just Like That" — and of course, she had fans at hello.

During the Aug. 24 episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) gets a call from Samantha as she's in the middle of getting ready for the "Last Supper" party that will be held at her apartment as a final hoorah before her move.

"My flight's three hours delayed, Carrie," Samantha tells her, revealing that she was set to fly back to New York from London for one night to surprise Carrie after Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) filled her in on the event. "I won't be able to make it there in time."

And though she wasn't able to catch a flight after all, Samantha noted she did need to pay her "respects" to the iconic setting, asking Carrie to put her on speaker so she can address the residence aloud.

"Thank you for everything," Samantha said, "you f****** fabulous, fabulous flat."

And after Carrie teased the now London-based publicist about having a British accent, she signed off as only her character would: "Ta and cheerio! And have a great night."

Ahead of the show's second season, SJP opened up about the intention behind filming Cattrall's long-awaited "AJLT" cameo, which comes 25 years after the premiere of "Sex and the City."

"The idea emerged because of the 25 years and wanting to celebrate that, but also acknowledge the affection that we had for Samantha — that we continue to have," SJP exclusively told E! News in June. "She's been present on the show in text form, so it just seemed such a nice way to put a face to the text, and just have a moment."

When the first season of "AJLT" premiered in 2021, fans saw a glimpse of Samantha through messages on Carrie's phone as the two attempted to work through repairing their friendship, which is naturally why communication continued to play such a huge part.

"It's a very sweet, sentimental phone call that happens in a particular time in Carrie's life," SJP shared. "And it's just punctuated by this phone call. I hope people enjoy it."

But for fans hoping that this phone call is a sign of more Samantha to come, unfortunately, this cameo may just be the last of her.

"This is as far as I'm gonna go," Cattrall told "TODAY" in June, adding that on the other hand, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I'm so appreciative of her."

"And Just Like That" is available to stream on Max.