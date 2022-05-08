How John Travolta Honored Late Wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day

Grab your tissues.

John Travolta posted the ultimate Mother's Day tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on Instagram on May 8. Beginning with the words "From me To you," the 68-year-old old shared a heartwarming video montage set to the song "That Face" by Barbara Streisand.

In the clip, Travolta included numerous family photos, including snaps from the couple's 1987 wedding day in Paris, holiday celebrations, joint magazine covers and many tender moments with their kids Ella, 22, Benjamin, 11, and Jett, who died at the age of 16 in 2009 after suffering a seizure.

The actor signed off the video message with the words, "With all my love, Johnny."

Preston died at the age of 57 in July 2020, two years after she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In announcing Preston's death on his Instagram account, the Saturday Night Fever star wrote that the actress "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

Travolta reflected on his loss shortly before the one-year anniversary of Preston's death, telling Esquire Spain that he learned mourning is a "personal" experience that varies from person to person.

"I learned that crying for someone, living in mourning, is something personal," he shared in April 2021. "Grief is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing. The most important thing you can do to help someone else when they are grieving is to allow them to experience it and not complicate it with yours."

The Oscar nominee said that a lot of people tried to comfort him after Preston's death, but it didn't help, saying, "I felt so saturated with everyone's sadness that I didn't know what to do."

He added, "If I die tomorrow, the last thing I want to see is everyone around me sunk."

He added, "If I die tomorrow, the last thing I want to see is everyone around me sunk."

Earlier this month, Travolta paid tribute to his and Preston's firstborn on what would have been Jett's 30th birthday.

"My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say," he wrote on Instagram April 13, alongside a black and white throwback photo of the father-son duo. "I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad."