How Jamie Foxx celebrated daughter's engagement amid health crisis

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jamie Foxx wasn’t going to let a medical emergency stop him from celebrating his daughter Corinne Foxx’s engagement.

And neither was her now-husband, Joe Wooten. So when he decided to propose to Corinne Foxx in 2023, he moved the site of his proposal to Chicago, where the Oscar winner was being treated at a physical rehabilitation center in the city after suffering an undisclosed medical complication, and later brought the celebrations right to the actor's bedside.

“When my dad got sick, our plans changed, and we ended up spending our summer in Chicago while he recovered," She told Vogue in an interview published Oct. 3. "Little did I know that Joe had changed his plans so he could still propose on the same day — just in a different city. He found a park in Chicago that had cherry blossoms in bloom and proposed there."

The 30-year-old continued, "He flew in my mom from Los Angeles and had my aunts hiding in a bush FaceTiming my dad the entire time. He even planned a very special post-engagement party in my dad’s room in Chicago. It was a small celebration, but it was so intimate and meaningful."

And Jamie ended up hosting the main event. Corinne and Wooten married at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Sept. 21, with her dad proudly walking her down the aisle. It marked a full circle moment for the father-daughter duo.

Jamie Foxx, who stars with Corinne Foxx on the game show "Beat Shazam," had credited both his daughter and his sister Deidra Dixon with saving his life after his medical emergency. While he has not shared his diagnosis, he has offered a few details about his ailment, previously noting he was "gone for 20 days."

Last December, after taking the stage at the "Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements" to accept the prestigious "Vanguard Award," he said, "It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk."

He continued, "I cherish every single minute now."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Jamie Foxx is emotionally reflecting on his recent health scare.