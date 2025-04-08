How Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade honored him with baby name

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Hailie Jade was not afraid to turn to her family for the perfect baby name.

So, when Eminem's daughter and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed their son on April 4, they took inspiration from the “Lose Yourself” rapper (real name Marshall Mathers) by naming him Elliot Marshall McClintock, with his middle name being a nod to his grandfather.

Eminem has been along for the ride as he prepared to become a first-time grandfather. In fact, Jade — whose mom is Kim Scott — announced her pregnancy in her dad’s music video for “Temporary” featuring Skylar Gray, a track dedicated to his daughter.

The heartfelt video shows footage of her growing up and the love he has for his little girl. At the end of the video, Jade gifts him a Detroit Lions jersey with “#1 Grandpa” on the back alongside a sonogram for her baby, leaving Eminem shocked. And the 29-year-old previously detailed what it was like to share that moment with him.

"He was like, ‘Are you trying to call me old?" Jade shared on her podcast "Just a Little Shady" in October about breaking the news to her dad. “Then I hold up the ultrasound picture and he was like, 'Oh my god. Wait, this is real? This is happening?'"

At the end of the video, Jade shares her love for her dad in a heartfelt note.

"Dad, I got this card a few years ago & held onto it & now feels like the perfect time to give you it," it read. "Thank you for everything you do & always being there for all of us girls. You truly are the best dad in the world. Love you forever + 100 million dollars forever & always. [Love] Bean."

The duo continues to show their support for one another. During Jade and McClintock’s wedding last May, the “Mockingbird” rapper was by her side in an intimate wedding and sharing a father-daughter dance together at the Battle-Creek, Michigan, ceremony.

“Laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt," Jade gushed in a May 2024 Instagram post. "Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

