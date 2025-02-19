Home of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban burglarized on Valentine's Day

The home of actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban was burglarized on Valentines Day, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said.

The break-in of their Los Angeles residence on Friday included ransacking and breaking glass, the source said. It was not immediately clear what if any property may have been taken.

No other details were immediately available. Representatives for Kidman and Urban did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

It happened at roughly the same time as Beverly Hills police arrested three people allegedly connected to burglaries carried out by South American crews. The arrests followed a vehicle chase and subsequent crash near the city's famed retail strip, Rodeo Drive, authorities said.

In January the Beverly Hills Police Department arrested five suspects in connection with a string of burglaries in their city, as well as in other California locations, including Glendale, San Marino, Los Angeles, Burbank, Pleasanton, Bakersfield, Ventura County, Orange County and San Mateo County, according to a statement.

Police did not say those arrests were connected to investigations of South American crews. At least one of the suspects is Colombian, according to jail records.

It was not immediately clear if the Beverly Hills incidents are connected to the break-in at the home of Kidman and country star Urban, a Hollywood couple that has nearly a dozen top awards together — Oscars and Grammys — in their respective fields.

South American crews have been targeting high-end homes from coast to coast for burglaries, authorities have said. This year alone, arrests connected to investigations of the crews have been made in Ohio and New York City.

On Dec. 9 a break-in took place at the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was in Texas at the time, leading the Bengals to a 27-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Three men, all from Chile, were indicted this month in that burglary.

Residences of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, as well as those of the NBA's Luka Dončić, Bobby Portis and Mike Conley Jr., have been burglarized in recent months, according to authorities, sources and documents.

The NFL and the NBA in November issued memos warning players about the break-ins, some of which happened while they were at work on the road.

