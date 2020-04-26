Duck Dynasty

Home of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Struck by Gunfire

"They were just spraying bullets across my property," Robertson told a local newspaper

In this July 18, 2016, file photo, television personality and CEO of Duck Commander, Willie Robertson, speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Authorities in Louisiana are investigating a shooting that struck the home of "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson last week, a sheriff’s spokesman said Sunday.

Witnesses described someone shooting from a truck at Robertson's home in West Monroe, east of Shreveport, said Glenn Springfield, spokesman for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured, and one suspect, Daniel King, Jr., was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, the office said in a statement on Facebook.

The witnesses said a man who appeared to be in his teens or 20s was driving the truck, and other people were in the vehicle, Springfield said. It wasn't immediately clear if King was the driver.

