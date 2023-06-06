‘A great deal': One-bedroom home on a bridge lists for $250K in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles area home in an unusual location and listed on the real estate site Zillow as "a great deal" is on the market for $249,950.

The house is located on a bridge on the 1340 block of Main Street in Alhambra, a city in Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley. It was built in 1949, has one bedroom and one bathroom, and no space for parking.

The property was listed as a perfect place for "a young professional who wants to live close to the city’s downtown area for work."

The house also has a terrace the same size as the house with a view of the canal and with almost direct access to the sidewalk from the street.

The 462-square-foot home is priced below other residences located in the same city with similar features. However, its location has been a topic that has given much to talk about.

Some people have written on social media about the bridge house. “That's my neighborhood! I have crossed that bridge several times on foot and always wondered what those stairs and railing were!” wrote Noha.

“I am interested in finding innovative solutions to the housing problem, but this is too much,” Luis wrote.

“Actually, it's a nice community, great restaurants and parks, good schools, and this is probably one of the few affordable places in the area,” said MsModernity.

Zillow predicts the house could sell for $262,900.