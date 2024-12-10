Originally appeared on E! Online

This house is so full of people it will warm your heart.

And that’s because many of the actors and actresses who played the iconic McCallister siblings and cousins in "Home Alone" reunited for the first time in three decades, and the photos are what the French might call, ‘adorable.’

Angela Goethals, Devin Ratray and Michael C. Maronna who played Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister’s siblings, Linnie, Buzz and Jeff, respectively, reunited with their onscreen cousins Heather and Rob, played by Kristin Minter and Jedidiah Cohen at Pandoras Box Toys & Collectibles in Lafayette, N.J. Dec. 8 for a special meet and greet.

In pictures shared by the establishment, the actors posed with a variety of fans — some who stuck Kevin’s iconic scream pose — and others who rocked "Home Alone" merch.

“Guys, I’m eating junk and watching rubbish! You better come out and stop me!!!,” the Pandora’s Box Toys & Collectibles Instagram account wrote Dec. 8. “Today’s event was so much fun! Thank you to Devin Ratray @devinratray , Kristin Minter @kristin_minter , Michael C Maronna, Angela Goethals @g0ethals , Jed Cohen and everyone who came out to meet them and celebrate their Home Alone Fandom with all of us today here at @pandorasboxtoysandcollectibles. This was the first time they had all been together in over 30 years!”

READ: Does Macaulay Culkin Let His Kids Watch "Home Alone?" He Says…

Following the meeting, Devin took to his Instagram Story to share the post alongside a message of his own.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“Great seeing my ‘family’ again,” he wrote. “And that guy in the middle.”

Though the man of the house, Culkin was (in true character form) absent, the "Home Alone" memories haven’t been far from his mind this holiday season. In fact, his and fiancée Brenda Song's sons Dakota Song Culkin, 3, and a 2-year-old (whose name hasn't been revealed) are already big fans. According to the actor, Dakota has already convinced himself he’s the star of the flick.

"He thinks he's Kevin,” the 44-year-old told E! News Dec. 5. "I'm like, ‘Do you remember going down that down the stairs on the sled?' He's like, ‘Mmhmm, yep. Sure do.' I'm like, ‘Do you remember when he had yellow hair?' And he's like, ‘Uh-huh, yep.'"

Dakota even believes he "fought the burglars" himself, prompting Macaulay to jokingly call him out.

"‘You're a lying liar who lies,'" he remembered quipping to his son. "That was me!'"

While his boys have embraced the film — even if that means their dad has to explain it to them — Macaulay admitted that it took him a while to come back and appreciate his breakout role.

"I'm kind of embracing it and, at the same time, taking the piss out of it, too," he shared. "It's very rare when you have something that kind of encompasses an important day, and I'm a part of that. It's more fun to embrace it than to fight it."

Macaulay Culkin is proud to have Brenda Song and their two kids by his side as he gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.