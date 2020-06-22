Steve Bing

Film Producer, Elizabeth Hurley's Ex-Boyfriend Steve Bing Dead at 55

Bing produced over a dozen films and had a half dozen writing credits, including "Kangaroo Jack," according to IMDB

Hollywood producer and writer Steve Bing died Monday after falling from the balcony of an apartment on the 27th floor of a Century City high-rise, according to friends of the philanthropist and real estate fortune heir.

Bing was 55.

Authorities could not say whether the death was an accident or intentional. No foul play was suspected in the death and Bing was "tentatively" identified by police, law enforcement sources told NBCLA.

Bing produced over a dozen films and had a half dozen writing credits, including "Kangaroo Jack," according to IMDB. Bing had two children, including a child with actress Elizabeth Hurley.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resourcesfor additional resources.

