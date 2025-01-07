Hoda Kotb reveals new business venture ahead of TODAY departure

Originally appeared on E! Online

It’s almost time to say “good morning” to Hoda Kotb for the last time.

Ahead of her final TODAY appearance on Jan. 10, the co-anchor — who announced in September that she would be leaving the morning news show after 17 years — has given more insight into what her next chapter holds.

“I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast and all kinds of things that we can get together, do things that I love,” she said on the Jan. 6 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." “It's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, ‘Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.’”

And while the 60-year-old shared she’s still “in the building process” of that company, she also admitted her new venture came about after initial doubts about the wellness space.

READ Hoda Kotb Proves Ex Joel Schiffman Is Still Part of Her Family With Christmas Shoutout

“I started doing stuff that I thought seemed woo-woo and weird,” she continued. “Then all of a sudden, as I was doing it, I was like, ‘Wait, I feel calmer. I feel better.’ Woo-woo makes you feel good.”

In addition to her new wellness project, Kotb — who shares daughters Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 5, with ex Joel Schiffman —has also been vocal about spending more time with her daughters.

"I've found out, in my town, there's a 5:30 Soul Cycle class which I'm going to start," she told E! News in October. "Then I'm going to go back and feed my kids breakfast and I am going to make a coffee to go in my Yeti."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

She added, "I'm going to walk my kids down the beautiful streets to their school and I'm going to kiss them goodbye."

The "Making Space with Hoda Kotb" podcast host also shared that her children were a key factor in her decision to leave TODAY.

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life,” she said during her September announcement, “and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

E! and TODAY are both part of the NBCUniversal family.