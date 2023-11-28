Christmas

Hoda and Jenna are releasing a Christmas song! Get a peek at the album art

Ditch the stress of the holiday season with "A Carefree Christmas" from Hoda and Jenna.

By Scott Stump | TODAY

Watch out, Mariah Carey. You have some new competition on the Christmas song charts from a pair of up-and-comers.

TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have recorded and are releasing their first holiday song called "A Carefree Christmas with Hoda and Jenna."

Hoda and Jenna are getting everyone in the holiday spirit with their song "A Carefree Christmas." (Photo courtesy: TODAY)

They released the album cover tied to the festive jingle on TODAY on Nov. 27. Their vocal coach, Cheryl Porter, also makes an appearance on the song.

"The star of the show is not pictured here," Hoda shared as she held up the cover art on the air.

"Cheryl is the star of the show," Jenna added.

"Cheryl is a person who can teach anyone to sing," Hoda said. "She has her own technique. She's amazing. She is like joy personified. She ran us through the paces, had us try to learn."

The full song will be released on TODAY on Nov. 29 and will be available on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify. Make sure to tune in for the reveal!

