Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

This is what dreams are made of.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Hilary Duff revealed some big news: She and husband Matthew Koma are expecting another child.

The couple posted matching Boomerangs on Instagram of Matthew rubbing Hilary's pregnant belly to share their announcement.

"We are growing!!!" Hilary wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Mostly me ..."

Matthew, a songwriter who has worked on hits like Zedd's "Clarity," also made a joke in the caption.

"lol quarantine was fun," he said. "Baby #3 - 2021"

This is Hilary and Matthew's second baby together. Their daughter, Banks Violet, was born in October 2018.

The "Younger" star shares her son Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The two split in 2014 after four years of marriage.

Hilary and Matthew first started dating in 2017. Though they started their family the following year with their daughter Banks, the couple did not get engaged until 2019. They tied the knot in December of that year, in an intimate backyard ceremony.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's African Safari Honeymoon

At the time of the pair's "casual" engagement, a source for E! claimed Hilary knew Matthew was "the one."

"Hilary has always known she would be with Matthew forever and having Banks sealed the deal," the source shared. "She's really happy and excited. Everyone in Hilary's family has always loved him and seeing him be a dad to Banks now has only made their relationship stronger."

In September, Matthew shared a sweet birthday message to his wife on Instagram.

"In a global pandemic, during our first year of marriage, in a world that's becoming a heavier and more confusing place to navigate with kids in tow, there's nobody who does it better," the musician wrote. "I love you something beyond."

Now, the "Lizzie McGuire" alum has one more reason to be excited for the future.