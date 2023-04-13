Here's the List of Nominees for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

The nominations for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards coming to Texas next month were announced Thursday morning.

The event will celebrate some of country music’s biggest stars and is expected to include several musical performances.

HARDY leads with seven nominations including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. HARDY shares three of his nominations with fellow artist and collaborator Lainey Wilson who has received the most nods for a female artist with six including Female Artist of the Year.

The most-awarded artist in ACM history, Miranda Lambert, receives her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination (passing Reba McEntire with 16) and four other nominations. Lambert’s five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.

The event at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco takes place Thursday, May 11, and will be hosted by country music superstars Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton. The show will be broadcast on Prime Video. Tickets are available for those who want to attend the event in person.

The full list of nominees for the Main Awards, Studio Recording Awards, and Industry Awards categories follows.

ACM ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Academy of Country Music

ACM FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Academy of Country Music

ACM MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Academy of Country Music

ACM DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Academy of Country Music

ACM GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Academy of Country Music

ACM NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

ACM NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ACM ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Producer: John Osborne

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

Growin’ Up - Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi

Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore

Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Academy of Country Music

ACM SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

Academy of Country Music

ACM SONG OF THE YEAR

Sand In My Boots - Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy

Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols

Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers

Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp

ACM VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

HEARTFIRST - Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: P Tracy

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Producer: Troy Jackson

Director: Spidey Smith

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Luke Arreguin

Director: Alex Alvga

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson

Producer: Maddy Hayes

Director: Dustin Haney

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producer: Inkwell Productions

Director: Justin Clough

What He Didn’t Do - Carly Pearce

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

ACM SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ACM ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

ACM MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

Thinking ‘Bout You - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records

ACM STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Lex Price

Craig Young

DRUMMER PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Jerry Roe

Aaron Sterling

Nir Z

ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tim Galloway

Todd Lombardo

Danny Rader

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jim “Moose” Brown

Dave Cohen

Charles Judge

Billy Justineau

Alex Wright

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan Dugmore

Stuart Duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kris Donegan

Kenny Greenberg

Rob McNelley

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Derek Wells

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Drew Bollman

Josh Ditty

Gena Johnson

Justin Niebank

F. Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Luke Dick

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi

Jon Randall

Derek Wells

ACM INDUSTRY AWARDS

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA

Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON

Harrah’s – Council Bluffs, IA

Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA

Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

C2C: Country to Country – UK

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC

Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH

Country Fest – Cadott, WI

Country Thunder – Bristol, TN

Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC

Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO

Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

THEATER OF THE YEAR

Crystal Grand Music Theatre – Wisconsin Dells, WI

Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

Orpheum Theater – Omaha, NE

Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN

Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

ARENA OF THE YEAR

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Hertz Arena – Estero, FL

Moody Center – Austin, TX

Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR

Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Ron Pateras

Pat Powelson

Michelle Romeo

Stacy Vee

Troy Vollhoffer

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Patrick McDill

Aaron Spalding

Ed Warm

Adam Weiser

Jay Wilson